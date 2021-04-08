CK Akonnor has the requisite experience to end Ghana's Afcon trophy drought - Felix Aboagye

Coach CK Akonnor

A former Ghana international, Felix Aboagye believes CK Akonnor has what it takes to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

Ghana have booked their place in the upcoming tournament that will be staged in Cameroon.



The Black Stars finished as Group C winners with 13 points.



Following Akonnor's appointment as Black Stars gaffer, the Ghana Football Association tasked the former Asante Kotoko head coach to end the country's 38 years Afcon trophy drought.



And according to Aboagye, the 47-year-old has the qualities to lead the Black Stars to annex Africa's prestigious tournament.



“The coaching job is a different dimension altogether.

“You are being judged by results and at the moment he has passed one hurdle.



“And the other hurdle that he has to pass is building a winsome team that can go to Cameroon and bring the trophy that has eluded Ghana for quite a very long time.



“So the ball is in his court, he has to take it very very serious to make sure that at least he will not make friends out of it.



“He has to be serious about his job, he should pick the best out from the country and make sure they go and represent the country and bring the trophy back home.



“He is going to be a hero when he is able to do it[win the AFCON] which has eluded so many coaches for a very long time.

“So the ball is in his court, he is mature enough now as a [former]player and as a coach so we can say much but he has the authority, he has the power to do whatever that he wants.



“So the advice I will give him is that he should take the job very very serious and make sure that he builds a very very winsome team, he should pick players which are available, which are playing day-in and day-our and make sure that he builds a winsome team that can go and bring the trophy back to Ghana.



“I have the trust in him that he has the ability and the capabilities to do that,” Felix Aboagye told Adamu Muftawu.



Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations four times in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.



The Black Stars best performance in the last two AFCONS have been runner up places in 2010 in Angola and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.