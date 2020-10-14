CK Akonnor hints at next set of players for 2022 AFCON qualifiers

C.K Akonnor, Black Stars head coach

Black Stars of Ghana head coach Charles Akonnor has hinted that he might call-up the likes of Kudus, John Antwi, Richard Ofori and Agbenyenu for next month's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Ghana played against neighbours Mali and Asian Champions, Qatar in two separate friendly games in Antalya, Turkey, ahead of the Afcon qualifiers.



The Stars lost 3-0 to Mali on Friday, October 9, but made amends three days later by beating Qatar 5-1 at the Titanic Stadium in Antalya.

"Well, it is tough enough to get the players who couldn’t make it onboard for the next game. But the players who came, everybody has shown his talent, what he can do and what he cannot do, he told ghanafa.org



"Most probably, we have around 40 players in our data, it means that when we are going to a match and we look at the strength of the opponent, we look at the qualities we have and what can be efficient and effective for us and we make the call ups. But of course, the likes of Kudus, John Antwi, Richard Ofori and Agbenyenu were not here but I believe that some of them will be joining us very soon for the next qualifying game."