CK Akonnor is yet to be paid after 8 months of his appointment as Black Stars’ coach

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, is yet to receive his monthly salary 8 months after taking up the role, according to a report filed by Joy News.

Charles Akonnor, a former captain of the Black Stars was appointed as the head coach of the national team as a replacement of James Kwasi Appiah on January 15, 2020, following the expiration of the latter's 2-year contract.



The reason for CK Akonnor's salary delay for eight months is yet to be explained by the government who is responsible to pay the salary of the Black Stars’ coach.



The government through the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has additionally told Charles Akonnor to accept a pay cut of about 50 percent.

“I have told the Coach to accept a salary cut in the COVID-19 period before we pay him. We cannot give him a full salary in the COVID-19 era, and we are waiting for a response from the FA.”



“The coach has agreed in principle to accept a salary cut in this COVID-19 era, it is left with the FA to come out with the modalities for us to pay him,” the Minister confirmed this in an interview with Asempa FM.



Though he has not been paid since his appointment, C.K Akonnor has named his squad for Mali friendly in October.