CK Akonnor joins calls for Black Stars to be built around 'next big thing' Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, and legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, have both emphasized the importance of building the national team around West Ham star, Mohammed Kudus.

This sentiment comes in light of Kudus' exceptional performances, particularly in the Premier League, which have made him a standout among Ghanaian footballers in Europe.



Gyan, in an interview with Asempa FM, highlighted the changing eras in Ghanaian football, from the times of Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, to his own era. He believes that the current era belongs to Kudus, stating, "So far it is obvious when I say it's obvious I mean you know, Mohammed Kudus,"



"When I was coming up, we had Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and at a point it got to me. Players have come and gone. We had the Abedi Pele era, Stephen Appiah era, Michael Essien era and the Asamoah Gyan era and now it looks like it's Kudus' era.



"I mean he is the only Ghanaian player performing in Europe. And not just in any league, but in the Premier League,"

Akonnor, in an interview with Akoma FM, echoed Gyan's sentiments. He emphasized the importance of centering the national team around Kudus, citing his remarkable performances and potential to be the next big star in Ghanaian football.



"The earlier, of course, the better. Yes, our captain and his brother have performed admirably for the team, but given the current trend, it makes more sense to center Black Stars around Mohammed Kudus. He (Kudus) has shown everyone wrong about his ability to be the next big thing, it makes sense for us to get started as soon as possible," Akonnor stated.



Both Akonnor and Gyan believe that Kudus' current form and potential make him the ideal player around whom to build the Ghanaian national team.



Mohammed Kudus has made 26 appearances, scored seven goals, and assisted four in the Premier League this season.