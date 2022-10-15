CK Akonnor lifts lid on why he switched his love to Kotoko as a Hearts fan

CK Akonnor, former Kotoko coach giving orders to his boys

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has disclosed that his experience during his time as coach of Asante Kotoko was key as he switched to love the Porcupine Warriors despite being Hearts of Oak fan.

Akonnor was appointed as the head coach of Kotoko, replacing Paa Kwesi Fabin in 2018 on a two-year deal.



He served for nine months, helping them to win the 2019 GFA Normalisation Committee Special Competition and qualify for the 2019/20 CAF Champions League. In July 2019, he was sacked by Kotoko and replaced by Kjetil Zachariassen.



“To be honest with you I was Hearts of Oak supporter but I became to love Kotoko because of what I experienced when I went there. My house, my family were all Hearts supporters. My father is Hearts of Oak man," he told Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana

"I was seen in more professional way. If am with Kotoko I want to beat Hearts and if am with Hearts I want to beat Kotoko. No doubt about it."



Akonnor added, "So when you went to Hearts of Oak did you feel like you have come home? “I felt like I was working and I had to be professional, give all my best for the team. I don’t look at it on that fan perspective but as a job that has been given they pay me so I have to give my best to the club."