CK Akonnor names 8 local players in latest Black Stars call-up

Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiu

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has named his call-up for Ghana's upcoming friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast in June 2021.

Charles Akonnor announced his 30-man contingent for the upcoming games at a press conference held at the Ghana Football Association headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, May 12, 2021.



Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, King Faisal, Legon Cities, Steadfast and Medeama are all going to be represented in the camp of the Black Stars in June.



Razak Abalora, Ibrahim Danlad, Ismail Ganiyu, Joseph Adjei, Gladson Awako, Rashid Nortey, Philemon Baffuor, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are the local contingent for the upcoming qualifiers.



Below is the full Black Stars call-up for the Morocco and Ivory Coast Friendly games:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Danlad (King Faisal).



Left back: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria Guimaraes).

Right-back: Andy Yaidom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC).



Centre back: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC).



Midfield: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca).



Left Wing: Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen FC), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC).



Right Wing: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland).



Forward: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Kwame Opoku (USM Alger), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücu).