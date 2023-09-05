CK Akonnor's son scores for Waldhof Mannheim against Preussen Münster

Charles-Jesaja Hermann

Charles-Jesaja Hermann scored in Waldhof Mannheim's 3-1 win against Preussen Münster in the German third division.

The German-born Ghanaian forward did not start the game at the Preußen-Stadion. He came on in the 63rd minute to replace Pascal Sohm.



A few seconds to halftime Lockl crossed to Kelvin Arase, who was standing at the right corner of the penalty area. He in turn passed it to Fridolin Wagner, who curled the ball unstoppably into the bottom left corner from a good 20 meters to make it 1-0.



Pascal Sohm of SV Waldhof Mannheim's header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal extended the lead to 2-0 in the 55th minute. Pascal's goal was assisted by Per Lockl.

The two-goal lead was only to be short-lived. Less than two minutes after the score was 2-0, Wagner brought Joel Grodowski down in the penalty area. Joel Grodowski stepped up and converted the penalty to make it 2-1.



Jesaja Herrmann's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal secured victory for the away side.



Waldhof Mannheim will play Ulm in their next league game.