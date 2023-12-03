CK Akonnor’s son wins U-17 World Cup with Germany

Charles Kwablan Herrmann is a son of former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor

Charles Kwablan Herrmann, the son of former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor, is a World Cup winner with Germany, after the country clinched the U-17 FIFA World Cup trophy.

The historic victory came as Germany secured their first-ever world championship at this level, triumphing over France in a dramatic penalty shootout on Saturday afternoon.



Herrmann, following in his father's footballing footsteps, made significant contributions throughout the tournament held in Indonesia, making five appearances, scoring a goal, and providing three assists.



The intense final at the Manahan Stadium in Jakarta saw Borussia Dortmund's Paris Brunner opening the scoring with a penalty in the first half, followed by a goal from team captain Noah Darvich after the break.



France responded three minutes later through Monaco's Saimon Bouabre, narrowing the gap. Germany faced additional challenges when midfielder Winners Osawe was sent off, leaving them with a one-man disadvantage.



Undeterred, France continued to press forward, eventually equalizing with a tap-in goal from Mathis Amougou in the 85th minute.



With a staunch German defense holding strong, the match headed into a penalty shootout, where Robert Ramsak, Max Moerstadt, Fayssal Harchaoui, and Almugera Kabar converted their penalties, securing a 4-3 victory for Germany.

This U-17 World Cup triumph comes on the heels of Germany's European championship win at the same level in June. Herrmann, who plays for the Dortmund U-19 team, had previously played a pivotal role in securing the U17 European championship for Germany.



