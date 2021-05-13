CK Akonnor sends message to home based Ghanaian players

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has said that there will be more opportunities for local-based players in the future.

Akonnor who named his black stars squad for June’s double friendly header against Morocco and Ivory Coast included eight (8) locally-based players of which includes a maiden call-up for Medeama Midfielder Rashid Nortey.



Addressing the media at the presser for the Black Stars squad announcement, Akonnor lauded the local component and charged them to give off their best when called upon.



“This time around we’ve had a lot of home-based players. We are in a very good process,” CK said.



“All that I want to tell our home-based players is that they're coming to the national team, we should make them aware that there is a chance for them to come and start and not to sit on the bench or somewhere.”



Akonnor also stated that there will be more opportunities for players giving off their best in the Ghana Premier League.

“Anybody at all in our league doing so well, we’ll quickly take note of what he’s doing and get a call up."



“There is a lot of progress with our local players,” Akonnor concluded.







