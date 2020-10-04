CK Akonnor takes charge of his first Black Stars training tomorrow

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Ghana head coach, Charles Akonnor will take charge of his very first training on Monday, October, 5 as the Black Stars prepare for the Mali and Qatar friendly games.

Charles Akonnor and his assistant David Duncan and the other technical staff will depart Ghana for Turkey on Sunday, October, 4 to meet the invited players for camping.



The Black Stars will take on Mali and Qatar on October 9 and 12, 2020 respectively in Antalya, Turkey.

The two games will be Akonnor's first games in charge since he was named as the head coach of the Black Stars in February 2020 replacing James Kwasi Appiah.



The Mali and Qatar friendlies are part of Ghana's preparations ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications in November against Sudan.