CK Akonnor told me some top officials want me out – Ex Kotoko player reveals

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Frederick Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Frederick Boateng has rubbish claims that he was released by the club upon the instructions of coach Charles Akonnor.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs forward who was signed as a replacement for then Anderlecht bound Dauda Mohammed was released by Asante Kotoko a year after joining the reds.



Reports went rife that Kotoko terminated Boateng’s contract after being declared surplus to requirement by coach Akonnor who was then the head of the Kumasi-based club.



Responding to this in an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Frederick Boateng dismissed such claims saying there is no iota of truth in the reports the Charles Akonnor was behind his departure from Asante Kotoko.

"Coach CK Akonnor had no hand in my exit at Asante Kotoko. He told me that some management members have instructed him to sack me from the team but he told them they should give him time to assess me. That was a time Yacouba was injured."



He added that: “It was Steve Pollack who brought me to Asante Kotoko. Every coach has his favorites. Some coaches don't look at performance but give a chance to those they signed. I commended Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin for the opportunities he gave me,” he concluded.