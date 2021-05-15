CK Akonnor unperturbed by Mohammed Salisu’s unavailability

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor says he is not worried about Mohammed Salisu’s unavailability to play for the national team.

The Southampton defender has rescues himself from national duty stating that he wants to focus on his club and represent the Black Stars when the time is right.



Salisu has already turned down an invitation to play for the Black Stars last year during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Akonnor when asked about the availability of the Southampton defender for the international friendly games against Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire said there are equally good players in his position, thus his services will not be needed.



“He is somebody who I have watched for sometime now. We understand he is doing well but in his area of position we have a lot of players that we are satisfied with”, Akonnor said at the press conference.

“We don’t have much of a problem in his position so we would look at him when he is ready”, he added.



Mohammed Salisu has made nine appearances for Southampton in the Premier League this season.



The former Real Valladolid defender had a difficult spell after joining the Saints in the summer.



The 21-year-old played his full debut for the club against Chelsea in February this year.