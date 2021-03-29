CK Akonnor vows not to experiment with Black Stars call-up

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor

Head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Charles Akonnor has vowed not to experiment with call-ups as he believes he has gotten the core of the team.

Akonnor, who was appointed in 2020 January has invited a number of players to justify their qualities.



However, after guiding Ghana to beat Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final round of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, he says he will no longer experiment with his call-ups.



“After I got the job, I have had the chance of trying a lot of players and today [Ghana vs São Tomé] was exceptional. We have had the chance to also give the locals the chance to prove themselves and I think in all fairness they have done well.



“From now onwards it is not about try again. We are not going to be picking players from somewhere unless there is something dramatic that we need to do that”



“The chunk of players we have I think it is fair to say that we can work with them and try to change the attitude of the team, have a better philosophy and move forward”

“I mean they have all done well, done their bit. Don’t forget some were called, some were dropped. Not necessarily that they were bad but the things we want to do maybe they don’t fit in.



“I’m not here to assess 20 or 40 players, they have all done well.



“Going fort we will always look at them and see how we can improve the team.” He said.



Ghana ended Group C as winners on 13 points and qualify alongside Sudan who dished out a 2-0 win over South Africa.