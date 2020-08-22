Sports News

CK Akunnor congratulates Dede Ayew after brilliant season

Andre Ayew was very integral in Swansea City’s campaign last season

Black Stars head coach C.K. Akonnor has praised Andre Ayew after the player won several awards at Swansea City’s awards night on Thursday.

Andre Ayew was very integral in Swansea City’s campaign last season, contributing 18 goals in all competitions and assisting seven more to help his club reach the Championship Play-offs.



Ayew was named Swansea’s Player’s Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year in the club’s end-of-season awards for the 2019-20 season and his national team manager, Akonnor, took to his Twitter page to congratulate him.

Ayew also won the Top goalscorer of the Season award as well as the Away Player of the Season gong.





Congrats @AyewAndre. Well deserved



Keep it up https://t.co/CbgrFXSsum — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) August 21, 2020

