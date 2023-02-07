7
Menu
Sports

CONFIRMED: Christian Atsu found alive

Christian Atsu FoSKHD5WAAAnZum.jfif Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble in the earthquake-ravaged Turkish city of Hayat.

"Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!" journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who broke news of his trapping, tweeted early Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Hatayspor Manager Mustafa Özat said "I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to hospital with injuries."

How club debunked news of rescue on February 6

Hatayspor official Mustafa Özat during an update to the media on the club's missing employees, late Monday (February 6) said they were still searching for Atsu and their club director.

Local news outlet, Haberturk quoted Özat as saying: “Unfortunately, Christian Atsu and our sporting director Taner Savut are still under the rubble."

He also addressed widespread reports by A Bola, a Portugues media outlet which reported extensively that Atsu had been rescued and that he had sustained injuries and had been transported to a hospital.

"(We are aware what) a Portuguese source says about Christian Atsu, but we cannot reach him. We cannot reach anyone. We cannot reach that area," Özat stressed.

"We are waiting for help. It's the hardest place to reach. Hatay is the place that needs the most help right now. Everyone needs help in earthquake zones, but there is a great need for help in Hatay," he added.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals