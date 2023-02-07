CONFIRMED: Christian Atsu found alive

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars player Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble in the earthquake-ravaged Turkish city of Hayat.

"Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!" journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who broke news of his trapping, tweeted early Tuesday, February 7, 2023.



Hatayspor Manager Mustafa Özat said "I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to hospital with injuries."



How club debunked news of rescue on February 6



Hatayspor official Mustafa Özat during an update to the media on the club's missing employees, late Monday (February 6) said they were still searching for Atsu and their club director.



Local news outlet, Haberturk quoted Özat as saying: “Unfortunately, Christian Atsu and our sporting director Taner Savut are still under the rubble."

He also addressed widespread reports by A Bola, a Portugues media outlet which reported extensively that Atsu had been rescued and that he had sustained injuries and had been transported to a hospital.



"(We are aware what) a Portuguese source says about Christian Atsu, but we cannot reach him. We cannot reach anyone. We cannot reach that area," Özat stressed.



"We are waiting for help. It's the hardest place to reach. Hatay is the place that needs the most help right now. Everyone needs help in earthquake zones, but there is a great need for help in Hatay," he added.





SON DAKİKA- Hatayspor'un futbolcusu Christian Atsu, 26 saat kaldığı enkaz altından canlı olarak çıkarılarak son dakika hayata tutundu! ???? pic.twitter.com/QpbHTbW4zU — Depar Sports (@DeparSports) February 7, 2023