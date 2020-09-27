CSKA Moscow interested in Ghana's Emmanuel Toku

Emmanuel Toku is wanted by CSKA Moscow

Russian giants CSKA Moscow is set to make a bid to BK Fremad Amager for the signing of Emmanuel Toku after developing huge interest for the talented playmaker.

The left-footed forward has been a delight to watch in the Danish first division this season and continues to attract all the attention.



Following his recent devastating form, footballghana.com can exclusively report that CSKA Moscow has set its sight on securing the services of the player.



Sources have confirmed that on Saturday during BK Fremad Amager’s encounter against Skive IK, scouts of CSKA Moscow were present to monitor Emmanuel Toku.

On the matchday, the brilliant attacker managed to get his name on the scoresheet to help his team.



With the scouts said to have been impressed, the Russian club is now planning to make an official bid to the Danish side to sign Emmanuel Toku.



This season, the former Ghana U-17 star has made 4 appearances for BK Fremad Amager and has 4 goals to his name as well.