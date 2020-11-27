Caf inter-club competitions: PFAG wishes Kotoko and Ashgold well

Asante Kotoko SC

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has extended its best wishes to Ghana’s two representatives in this season’s CAF inter-club competitions, Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold.

The two teams kick start their continental campaigns this weekend.



Asante Kotoko will come up against FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania in the CAF Champions League. The first leg clash is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Nouadhibou.



Whereas AshantiGold is in CAF Confederations Cup action as hosts to Burkinabe side Salitas FC.

"With competitive domestic football having bounced back earlier this month, the PFAG is backing two teams to bring further smiles to the faces of all fans with excellent showings in their respective continental endeavours."



"The PFAG is delighted at the extent of detailed preparations made by both clubs ahead of this year’s CAF involvements."



"They urge players and technical teams to continue to work hard to deliver the needed outcomes."