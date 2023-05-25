0
Caleb Amankwaah rejects Hearts of Oak contract extension - Report

Caleb Amankwah 46567.jfif Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amaknkwaah

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amaknkwaah has reportedly rejected the club contract extension offer.

According to Sportworldghana, Hearts tabled a year's offer to the player who has less than three months left on his current contract.

The report indicated that the Rainbow Club proposed GH₵7,000 as a month's salary in the deal but the player has declined.

The former WAFA centre-back is said to have received offers from clubs in Serbia who are hoping to close the deal.

Caleb Amankwaah joined Hearts of Oak from Aduana Stars in 2021 on a free transfer. He has become an integral part of the team since his move.

He has won the domestic league cup twice, President's Cup twice, and one Ghana Premier League.

