Caleb Amankwah named Man of The Match in Hearts of Oak win over Medeama

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah bagged the MVP award after their 1-0 victory over Medeama on Saturday, January 28 2023 at Akoon Park.

Caleb shone in defence for Hearts of Oak as he managed to nullify the attacking threats of Medeama.



The Phobians were kicked out of the MTN FA cup last weekend, and Amankwah believes the Premier League title is a possibility for his side.



He told StarTimes: “It’s not too hard but in all things, we have to be patient. After this win we have to fix our mistakes which couldn’t make us score more goals. I’m sure we will win in our subsequent games.”

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr’s solitary goal of the game inside 32 minutes was enough to return the Premier League giants to winning ways after back-to-back draws.



Hearts of Oak move to second place on the league standings, level on 24 points with leaders Aduana FC who host Accra Lions on Sunday.



The Phobians will host Legon Cities on matchday 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium on February 1, 2023.