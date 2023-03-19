Caleb Amankwah's late goal hands Hearts of Oak 1-0 win over Kotoku Royals

Caleb Amankwah scored the only goal in the match

Hearts of Oak made their home advantage count by beating Kotoku royals on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians inflicted a 1-0 win over Kotoku Royals on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League.



Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the first half of the game.



The much-anticipated game seems to have ended in a goalless draw but the Phobians proved their worth and grabbed the match-winner at the dying embers of the game.



Defender Caleb Amankwah struck late to hand the Phobians the three maximum points at the end of the game.

His goal ensured Hearts of Oak are back to winning ways after sharing the spoils in their last Ghana Premier League game.



The win sends Hearts of Oak to the 4th position with 35 points whiles Kotoku Royals remain in the drop.



They currently sit 18th on the table with 18 points after 22 matches into the Ghanaian top flight.