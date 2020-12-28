Caleb Ekuban earns wage raise at Trabzonspor

Black Stars striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban has seen a rise in his wages from 750,000 euros to a million euros in 2020 at Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The Ghana international has been an integral member of the Black Sea Storms in 2020, helping them finish in the top four last season.



The 26-year-old has scored 3 times in 9 super Lig games this season following a slow start to the campaign, which has been blighted with injuries and COVID-19.



The increase in his wages can also be attributed to bonuses earned within the period.

Ekuban's performances last season saw him attract interest from several clubs including Scottish giants Rangers.



His value has also increased in the transfer market, putting him at 5.5 million Euros.