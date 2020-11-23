Caleb Ekuban explains Ronaldo-esque celebration after scoring against Erzurumspor

Trabzonspor forward, Caleb Ekuban, has indicated that he celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday evening when he scored because he watches a lot of videos of the Portuguese great.

Over the weekend, the Ghana international was in action for his club in the game against Erzurumspor BB and scored the only goal to earn all 3 points for the club.



In celebrating, Caleb Ekuban did a replica of Ronaldo’s iconic jump celebration, feeling overjoyed for netting his first goal of the 2020/2021 Turkish Super Lig campaign.



Speaking in his post-match interview, the forward shared that the imitation is as a result of the fact that he watches a lot of videos of the Juventus poster boy.



“I did the first thing that came to my mind. When I watched Cristiano Ronaldo too much and witnessed a lot of goal joy, I made the joy of Ronaldo,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars asset has heaped praises on his Trabzonspor teammates for their performance in the Erzurumspor BB match.



“We must congratulate everyone, we made very important sacrifices for this victory. Everyone ran, everyone fought and gave everything. We were successful in the defense of the team. We have to continue,” he added.



Watch Ekuban’s Ronaldo-esque celebration in the video below:



