Caleb Ekuban features for Trabzonspor during 3-1 defeat to Alanyaspor

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban was in action for Trabzonspor on Monday afternoon when the team suffered a 3-1 defeat to Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The forward prior to today’s match had failed to find the back of the net as his team endured a dip in form.



Hoping to break his long drought to help Trabzonspor pick a win, Caleb Ansah Ekuban could not succeed as his team dropped crucial points at home at the Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu.



In the pulsating encounter that ensued between the two teams, a brace from Davidson plus a goal from Mustafa Pektemek handed Alanyaspor the win while Anastasios Bakasetas netted the consolation for the home team.

On the matchday, Ghana’s Caleb Ekuban lasted the entire duration of the match and managed to impress.



He will now hope to score in his next outing if he is picked to play against Erzurumspor BB.