Caleb Ekuban grateful to Trabzonspor coach for support

Striker, Caleb Ekuban

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban has expressed gratitude to Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avcı for supporting him as he struggles to score goals.

Ekuban, 26, has not scored a goal in his last eight games.



But the experienced has expressed his trust in him. In a one-on-one conversation with the Ghanaian player.



He told the player; "You are a very qualified football player. Everyone can have such periods. You can overcome them quickly with your strength and potential.”

Ekuban thanked Avcı for his support and promised to work hard so to rediscover his best form.



The 26-year-old has been involved in 10 goals – scoring seven and assisting three - in all competitions this season