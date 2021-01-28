Caleb Ekuban hits winner against Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkish Super Cup final

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban landed his first career trophy after his late goal secured a 2-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Cup final on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor were able to hold their own against the bookies favourites Basaksehir at the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadium in the first half of the final.



Cape Verdean international Jorge Djaniny opened the scoring just two minutes into the second stanza to put Trabzonspor ahead.



Ex-Senegal forward Demba Ba leveled the scoreline after putting his powerful penalty effort past goalkeeper Mert Gunok in the 58th minute.



With five minutes left on the clock, Ekuban popped up with the winning goal after racing clear of his opponents including goalkeeper Gunok.

The Ghanaian goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.



It’s his first major silverware in his young career.



He has plundered 7 goals and 2 assists in 15 games in all competitions this season.



