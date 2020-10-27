Caleb Ekuban is set to return to Trabzonspor training after coronavirus scare

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban will return to training at Trabzonspor this week if he tests negative for the Coronavirus.
Another test will be conducted on the Ghanaian forward after recovering from a COVID-19 scare which saw him rushed to the hospital after the international break.
He was initially admitted to a Turkish hospital after showing strong symptoms of the virus, with the initial test coming out negative.
However, the strong forward has shown signs of feeling healthy and will be given a final test before he returns to training this week.
If he tests negative, he will then be available for the Super Lig game against Kasimpasa.
The 26-year-old played in Ghana's international friendlies against Mali and Qatar, scoring in the 5-1 thumping of the Asian Champions.
Caleb Ansah Ekuban is a key member of Trabzonspor, playing a pivotal role as they finished in a European place last season.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Raphael Dwamena accepts Vejle BK's decision to cancel contract
- Former Ghana youth star Awule Quaye Jnr confesses to reducing his age by 5 years
- Jeremy Frimpong pays tribute to ex-Man City youth player Jeremy Wisten
- Petr Cech made things better for Chelsea – Michael Essien
- Thomas Partey tastes two defeats in a row in Arsenal shirt
- Read all related articles