Caleb Ekuban makes injury return against Galatasaray

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban featured for his side in their 1-1 draw against Galatasaray after an injury lay-off.

The enterprising striker missed the club's last two games against Rizespor and Hatayaspor due to a minor knock he picked up in their game against Kayserispor.



However, he made a return to the starting 11 on Wednesday when they played against Galatasaray, a game which ended in a draw.



Trabzonspor opened the scoring through Edgar Ie in the 76th minute before Emre Akbaba restored parity in the dying embers of the game for the home side.

He lasted 86 minutes before he was subbed off by Flavio in the much-anticipated game.



The draw leaves Trabzonspor in the 4th position with 60 points.