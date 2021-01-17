Caleb Ekuban misses penalty as Trabzonspor draw against Antalyaspor

Sun, 17 Jan 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban missed from the spot for Trabzonspor in their 1-1 stalemate with Antalyaspor in the Super Lig on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
The 26-year-old fluffed his lines from the spot in the 12th minute as his side secured a point at Antalya Stadium.
Brazilian Amilton opened the scoring in the 25th minute for the hosts, however, Benik Afobe equalized in injury time to save his side from defeat.
Caleb Ansah Ekuban, who missed the chance to score his sixth league goal of the season played full throttle.
The former Leeds United striker has made 12 appearances for Trabzonspor and scored five goals in all competitions so far this season.
Source: Football Ghana
Related Articles:
- Protect Fabio Gama – Sarfo Gyamfi urges GPL referees
- Kosta Papic names 20-man squad for XI Wonders clash
- Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu picks 18-man squad for Ashantigold clash
- Bortey tips Hearts of Oak and Kotoko for GPL tittle
- 2020/21 GPL: Dwarfs were more determined to win- Liberty coach David Ocloo
- Read all related articles