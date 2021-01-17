Caleb Ekuban misses penalty as Trabzonspor draw against Antalyaspor

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban missed from the spot for Trabzonspor in their 1-1 stalemate with Antalyaspor in the Super Lig on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The 26-year-old fluffed his lines from the spot in the 12th minute as his side secured a point at Antalya Stadium.



Brazilian Amilton opened the scoring in the 25th minute for the hosts, however, Benik Afobe equalized in injury time to save his side from defeat.

Caleb Ansah Ekuban, who missed the chance to score his sixth league goal of the season played full throttle.



The former Leeds United striker has made 12 appearances for Trabzonspor and scored five goals in all competitions so far this season.