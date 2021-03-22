Caleb Ekuban nets brace as Trabzonspor’s wallop MKE Ankaragucu

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ekuban netted twice in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday afternoon in Trabzonspor’s big win over Joseph Paintsil’s team MKE Ankaragucu.

The former Leeds United man enjoyed full throttle for his team as they brush aside Ankaragucu with an emphatic 4-1 win at home to consolidate their position on the league table.



Ekuban grabbed the opening goal of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up early in the game when his eighth-minute strike from the centre of the box found the back of the net to break his nine games streak without a goal.



Shortly after the visitors had drawn level on the 26th-minute mark through a spot-kick which was powerfully powered in by Ibrahim Akdag, the Ghanaian forward restored the home team’s one-goal lead on the 28th-minute mark.



In-form striker, Djaniny made it 3-0 to Trabzonspor on the half-hour mark with the first half of the match ending 3-1 in Ekuban’s team favour.

Just before the final whistle blown, Edgar Le made it a resounding win for the Mauve and Blues who walloped Ankaragucu to move to just three points behind third-placed team Fenerbahce.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian Center-forward has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 24 games.



