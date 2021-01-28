Caleb Ekuban pledges to deliver more trophies for Trabzonspor after Turkish Super Cup triumph

Ghanaian striker, Caleb Ekuban

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban insists there more to come from him after helping Trabzonspor to another trophy in two years.

The 26-year-old netted the winner as Trabzonspor beat Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir in the Super Cup final.



“They are not ready for the new chapter,” he posted on Instagram with a broad smile.



Trabzonspor were able to hold their own against the bookies favourites Basaksehir at the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadium in the first half of the final.



Cape Verdean international Jorge Djaniny opened the scoring just two minutes into the second stanza to put Trabzonspor ahead.

Ex-Senegal forward Demba Ba leveled the scoreline after putting his powerful penalty effort past goalkeeper Mert Gunok in the 58th minute.



With five minutes left on the clock, Ekuban popped up with the winning goal after racing clear of his opponents including goalkeeper Gunok.



The Ghanaian goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.



Ekuban has been in prolific goal scoring form for the club scoring four times in his last six games.