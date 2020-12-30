Caleb Ekuban resumes training after injury lay-off

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban will make an injury return for Trabzonspor ahead of their game against Fatih Karagümrük on Sunday, January, 3 in the Turkish Super League.

He picked up an injury against Atakas Hatayspor and missed the game against Galatasaray last weekend.



Caleb Ansah Ekuban has been training alone since his return and will join the whole group for full-scale training on Thursday.



He is expected to be named in the squad ahead of this weekend trip to Karagumruk.



Ekuban has made nine appearances and scored three goals in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor Coach Abdullah Avc? has sent well wishes to fans as the new year approaches.



"I hope 2021 will pass on behalf of all of us, on behalf of the world in a healthy way. He is the most necessary. Football keeps everything alive. We need to help him." used the expression



Trabzonspor is currently placed ninth on the Turkish Super League with 20 points after 15 matches played in the ongoing season.