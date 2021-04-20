Caleb Ekuban returns to Trabzonspor training ahead of Galatasaray tie

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban with the ball at his feet

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban has returned to Trabzonspor training ahead of their much anticipating game against Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old missed Trabzonspor's 1-1 drawn game against Hatayspor over the weekend.



However, ahead of their game against Galatasary, Ekuban teamed up with his teammates at the training on Monday morning.



The game has been scheduled to kick off tomorrow at the Türk Telekom Stadium at 4 pm.

Ekuban has scored 8 goals in 26 appearances for the club.



Trabzonspor currently sits 4th with 59 points on the Turkish Super Lig log.