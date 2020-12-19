3
Caleb Ekuban scores as Trabzonspor rally from behind to beat Rizespor

Sat, 19 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban found the back of the net for the second time this season to help Trabzonspor rally from a goal down to beat Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The 26-year-old who played 82 minutes of the game scored from the spot in the 53rd minute to level the first-half lead by the visitors. Milan Skoda shot Rizespor ahead after converting a 36th-minute penalty.

Trabzonspor sealed the victory with 27 minutes left after Djaniny fired home.

Caleb Ekuban, who has had to battle with injury and COVID-19 seems to be finding his feet since the sacking of Eddie Newtonas manager.

He has now netted twice in the last three Turkish Super Lig matches.

 

