Caleb Ekuban scores in Genoa win against Bari in last game of the season

Ghanaian forward, Caleb Ekuban

Former Black Stars forward, Caleb Ekuban was on target for Genoa CFC in their last game of the season when they beat SSC Bari in the Italian Serie B on Saturday night.

Genoa wrapped up their return to Serie A with a 4-3 triumph over Bari at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, and Ekuban was among the goal scorers.



The home side opened the scoring of the match as early as the 12th minute through defender Stefano Sabelli.



Young forward Sebastiano Esposito drew Bari level in the 20th minute before Albert Gudmundsson restored the lead for Genoa before the halftime break.



Midfielder Leonardo Benedetti pulled parity for Bari in the 68th minute, but the hosts retook the lead when the Ghanaian forward found the back of the net moments later.

Morocco international forward Walid Cheddira scored with four minutes remaining to put the visitors on level terms.



Former Italy international and veteran defender Domenico Criscito sealed the victory for Genoa after converting a penalty kick in additional time.



Genoa finished second behind Frosinone on the league standings with 73 points after 38 matches to return to the Italian top flight after just a season in Serie B.



Ekuban made 14 appearances for Genoa in the season, where he managed to score twice and assisted the other two.