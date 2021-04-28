Caleb Ekuban scores in Trabzonspor’s draw against Goztepe

Ghanaian international, Caleb Ekuban

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban scored for Trabzonspor in their 1-1 draw with Goztepe in the Turkish super lig.

Goztepe took the lead through Adis Jahovic in the 45th minute before Caleb Ekuban restored parity in the 88th minute for the away side on Wednesday afternoon.



The enterprising forward lasted for the entire duration as his side picks a vital point at way.



"It was important to show that we did not give up.

"First of all, it was a game that we did not start well. We had 10 people left at the exact moment we were recovering. We won only 1 point by scoring but showing that stance was the important thing to show that we will never give up." He said after the game.



Ekuban has bagged 9 goals 29 matches in the super lig this season for Trabzonspor.