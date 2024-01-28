Caleb Ekuban scores winner for Genoa against Lecce

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban scored the winning goal for Genoa against Lecce on Sunday in matchweek 22 of the Italian Serie A.
The 29-year-old came off the bench at the start of the second half when his team was trailing 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
Ekuban now has two goals and an assist in 16 appearances in the Italian League.
Nikola Krstovic gave Lecce the lead with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner in the 31st minute, assisted by Valentin Gendrey.
Lecce went into the break with a 1-0 lead.
Mateo Retegui equalized for Genoa with a header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set-piece situation in the 70th minute.
Ghana’s Caleb Ekuban secured the victory for Genoa with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner in the 76th minute, assisted by Mateo Retegui with a headed pass. Genoa held on to win 2-1.
Caleb Ekuban ha an injury disrupted campaign last season and is now enjoying his season this term.
