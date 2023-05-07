Caleb Ekuban secures Serie A promotion with Genoa

Caleb Ekuban

Ghana striker, Caleb Ekuban has secured Serie A promotion with Genoa after only one year in the second division, joining Frosinone in the step up from Serie B.

The Grifone needed to get a better result than Bari today in order to secure automatic promotion as one of the top two.



Genoa beat Ascoli 2-1 at Marassi with Mattia Bani and Milan Badelj goals to take their point tally to 70, while Bari were held to a 1-1 draw in Modena.



Meanwhile, Ekuban made a total of 13 appearances scoring just a goal for the club.



Genoa are the oldest football club in Italy, founded in September 1893, and naturally dominated the sport in its early years with nine titles before Serie A became the current format.

They were relegated to penultimate place last season after a chaotic campaign that saw them taken over by American investors 777 Partners.



This term had started with Alexander Blessin in charge, but he was sacked at the start of December and youth team coach Gilardino was promoted to the main job.



It proved an inspired decision, initially just as a stopgap, but then he took them to 14 Serie B victories, six draws and one defeat.



There probably won’t be a Derby della Lanterna next season either, because as Genoa step up, Sampdoria are rock bottom and set for relegation.