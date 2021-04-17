0
Caleb Ekuban set for late fitness test ahead of Atakas Hatayspor clash

Caleb Ekuban 184y43r66otpz1t4fbyhl3bv2m Trabzonspor striker, Caleb Ekuban

Sat, 17 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban will have a late fitness test ahead of the team's clash with Atakas Hatayspor on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old suffered an injury in recent weeks which forced him to be out of the team for a while.

His absence was a blow to the Turkish Super Lig side due to his goal contributions this season.

He has netted nine and assisted three in the league this campaign.

There is a slight chance of him making it to the matchday squad according to reports from Turkey.

He last featured for the Black Stars against South Africa.

