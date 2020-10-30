Caleb Ekuban tests positive for coronavirus again

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Trabzonspor striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban has tested positive for Coronavirus after the second round of test, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old contracted the virus after Ghana's international friendlies against Mali and Qatar early this month.



The Black Stars striker has been placed in isolation for the past two weeks.

The second wave of testing has shown that the Ghanaian still has the virus and will remain in quarantine for a couple of days.



Several clubs in Europe who had their players play in the two matches for Ghana during the international break are now racing to contact the Ghana FA over the cases while also carrying out their independent tests.