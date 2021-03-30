Caleb Ekuban to lead Trabzonspor attack in game against Sivasspor

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban will be leading the attack of Trabzonspor when the Turkish Super Lig resumes after the international break.
Ekuban is expected to play the figurehead role in attack following his return to form. He bagged a brace in their game against Ankaragucu before the international break.
His strike partner Djaniny will miss the trip to Sivasspor due to injury and veteran striker Benik Afobe has loft form leaving manager Abdalla Avci's side handicapped.
The Italy-born forward is enjoying his most prolific campaign in the Turkey Super Lig, having bagged eight goals in 24 matches.
Ekuban was part of Ghana's team that qualified for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers and led the attack in the 1-1 draw against South Africa.
He however missed the match against Sao Tome.
