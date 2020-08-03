Sports News

Caleb Ekuban to work with Eddie Newton as new Trabzonspor manager

Ghana striker, Caleb Ekuban

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban will be working with former Chelsea midfielder Eddie Newton at Trabszonspor, after he was appointed permanent manager of the Turkish club.

Newton was handed the job on a permanent basis after leading the club to victory in the Turkish Cup as caretaker boss.



The former Chelsea player was assistant manager with the Blues during the tenure of Roberto Di Matteo, helping the club win the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup in 2012.



Meanwhile, Caleb Ekuban's future with the Black Sea Storms remains uncertain, with Celta Vigo and Lazio showing interest in the 26-year-old.

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia are reported to have tabled an offer of 4 million Euros for the strong forward.



The ex-Leeds forward had a good campaign in the just ended Super Lig season, despite playing more of an auxiliary striker's role.



Ekuban scored five goals and created five assists in the Super Lig as the club secured Champions League qualification, and was an integral member of the team that won the Turkish Cup a week ago.

