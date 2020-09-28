Call players who are mentally prepared to play for Ghana – CK Akonnor urged

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has been tasked to invite players who are good enough to walk into the starting team.

Akonnor announced his second squad as Black Stars coach with some interesting additions and omissions.



Veterans John Boye, Kwadwo Asamoah and Mubarak Wakaso were ignored by Akonnor in his squad despite their forms for their respective clubs.



John Antwi, Eugene Ansah and Alexander Djiku’s are some of the new players Akonnor invited in his latest call-up.



Speaking to Peace FM on the squad, former Elmina Stars coach Kobina Ammisah urged Akonnor to cast his net wide in the selection of players.



He asked Akonnor to scout extensively in order to discover players who are ripe for the Black Stars.



Kobina Amissah said that the mentality of players should be considered before call-ups.

“He must do strict monitoring in terms of players with regular play because if you call players who are not getting regular playing time they’ll come and sit on the bench. Whoever is called this time should be a player who is prepared and ready as a professional player”.



“We should call players who are mentally prepared because if someone plays in a topflight league it means there’s no competition he or she can’t play. So these are the people we should call”.



Ghana will play Mali in a friendly game on Friday, October 9, 2020, which will be Akonnor’s first match as head coach.



The FA, it is understood is working feverishly to find another opponent for the side after Equatorial Guinea pulled out of a friendly with Ghana.



The game forms part of preparations for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.