Calling Kwesi Nyantakyi names not right - Richard Kingson

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson, claimed it is not right for Ghanaians to call former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, names two years after being filmed taking bribe.

Nyantakyi was caught taking bribe in an investigative documentary by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed, “Number 12.”



The former CAF vice president was the president of the Ghana Football Association for 13 years until the documentary was premiered in 2018 forcing him to resign and was in March 2020 charged in court on grounds of corruption and fraud.



Richard Kingson, 42, who has seen Ghana qualify to three successive World Cups under Mr. Nyantakyi thinks Ghanaians should forgive him and stop calling him names.



“Ghanaians seem not to have forgiven him for all that happened two years ago and, they keep talking about it and calling him names even till now and this I believe is not right".



“Whatever that happened has happened and Ghanaians should please leave it in the past and look ahead”, he told Max TV.



The former Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer also believes people should not jubilate the downfall of the ex-FIFA Council member. Because it can happen to anyone but rather pray it shouldn’t happen to anyone.

The once Black Pool shot-stopper is optimistic his “big brother” will pull through this and said the Lord is preparing something big for Mr. Nyantakyi.







“We should not be seen rejoicing over the misfortune of others, but rather pray that such unfortunate happenings would not find its way into our lives".



“He is my big brother. I often call and tell him things that would happen and I know he will pull through these hard times”, Kingson noted.



“The Lord is about to prepare something big for him and I want to tell him that he should get closer to the Lord and expect his blessings”, he concluded.



Kwesi Nyantakyi has been served with a lifetime ban from all football-related activities by FIFA after the “Number 12” expose.

