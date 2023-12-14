Calls for my inclusion in Black Stars squad won’t get me swollen headed – Richmond Lamptey

Richard Lamptey

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey says calls for his inclusion in the Black Stars squad will not get him swollen headed.

Since his fine performance against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash, there are advocates urging Chris Hughton to name the former Inter Allies player in his squad for next year’s tournament.



Speaking in reaction to these calls, Lamptey remained humble in his response and added that it is motivation for him to even work harder.



“I've heard calls for my inclusion in the Black Stars call up. But as a professional player, these things shouldn't get into your head but rather should encourage you to work harder so you bring out your best. I won't be swollen headed but I will keep working hard” he told Kotoko media.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to start on January 13 in Ivory Coast with Ghana playing Cape Verde, Mozambique and Egypt in the group stage.



Ghana coach Chris Hughton is expected to announce his squad this month for the upcoming tournament.