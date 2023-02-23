1
Calls for retirement of Black Stars' number 7 jersey in honor of Atsu needless - Charles Taylor

Thu, 23 Feb 2023

Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor believes the calls for the retirement of the Black Stars' number 7 jersey in honour of the late Christian Atsu are not in the right direction.

There have been reports in the media that the Ghana Football Association is considering retiring the Black Stars' number 7 jersey in honor of the late Christian Atsu.

The reports have attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media and traditional media platforms.

Reacting to the report on Angel TV, Charles Taylor rubbished the idea of retiring the Black Stars Number 7 Jersey for Christian Atsu, stating that even Maradona's jersey hasn't been retired.

"Retiring Black Stars Jersey Number 7 in honour of Christian Atsu is needless. Even Maradona’s shirt is not retired."

He argued that Atsu wasn't a member of the Black Stars at the later part of his life so retiring the jersey will be extreme.

"When was the last time he Atsu was invited to the National team? We can build a monument in one of our stadia to honour his good deeds," Charles Taylor said on Angel FM.



Background

Christian Atsu's body arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Sunday after it was recovered from the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6.

The 31-year-old got trapped in his destroyed apartment for over a week before he was found dead.

The family is yet to announce plans for the burial and funeral of the winger who was crowned best player at the 2015 AFCON.



