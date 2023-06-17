0
Callum Hudson-Odoi among players retained by Chelsea for 2023/24 season

Callum Hudson Odoi Ready To Quit Chelsea Because Of Lack Of Playing Time Hh Callum Hudson-Odoi

England-born winger of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi has been retained by Chelsea ahead of the 2023/24 football season.

The youngster spent the last football season playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga on loan.

Unfortunately, he suffered a huge injury setback and missed a larger part of the campaign.

Due to his long sideline, Callum Hudson-Odoi only made 14 games and provided one assist for Bayer Leverkusen.

Following the end of the 2022/23 football season, Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to Chelsea to figure out his future.

Today, the English Premier League has confirmed that the winger is one of the players retained by the Blues for next season.

While that is encouraging, Callum Hudson-Odoi will according to reports consider his future.

Despite breaking into the Chelsea squad in 2017, the 22-year-old is yet to cement a place in the team as a starting eleven player.

He will have the chance to impress new manager Mauricio Pochettino in pre-season.

