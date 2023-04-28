0
Callum Hudson-Odoi available for selection ahead of Leverkusen's game against Union Berlin

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In exciting news for fans of Bayer Leverkusen, it has been confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit and available for selection in the upcoming match against Union Berlin.

The English-born Ghanaian winger took part in Bayer Leverkusen team training again on Thursday.

The talented winger had been out of action for a period of time due to injury, but his return to fitness will no doubt be a major boost for the team.

Hudson-Odoi's availability will give the manager a welcome selection headache, as he considers how best to utilise the winger's skills and abilities in what promises to be a highly anticipated fixture.

As Leverkusen looks to secure a vital victory, all eyes will be on Hudson-Odoi to see if he can make a telling contribution on his return to the team.

The 22-year-old has made 14 appearances and assisted one goal in the Bundesliga this season.

Bayer Leverkusen will play Union Berlin on Saturday.

