Callum Hudson-Odoi breaks silence on Ghana switch reports

CALLUM HUDSON ODOI 5678.png Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

On-loan Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi remained tight-lipped after he was asked whether he represent Ghana in the future.

He has already played three times for England but the new FIFA rules mean that if those appearances happen before a player is 21, which is the case with Hudson Odoi, he can switch allegiance.

Asked if talks had taken place with Ghana, Hudson-Odoi told BBC Sport Africa, "Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn't say."

"At the moment it's more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

"Obviously the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus of coming here, really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games and just feeling like myself. Right now my mind is just open."

Ghana are paired in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will open her campaign against Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.

