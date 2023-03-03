6
Callum Hudson-Odoi has to show consistency and become a goal threat - Leverkusen MD

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has not performed as well as Bayer 04 Leverkusen had hoped.

The English-born Ghanaian player, who received early accolades upon his arrival in the Bundesliga on loan from elite club Chelsea FC last summer, hasn't exactly been glowing. In 20 games, he has only contributed one goal and one assist.

The 22-year-old is reportedly returning to England in the summer, but Leverkusen still has a mission or two left to complete this year.

"He has to show consistency, go into dangerous areas and become a goal threat himself. He has to show a lot more presence there. He can do a lot more than that. He has the technical qualities to do so," Leverkusen Managing Director Simon Rolfes told Kicker.

“Sardar [Azmoun] is an example of how you can put yourself in a different situation. But that has to come from yourself,”

“Callum is a friendly person, but he has to use his elbows more on the pitch."

