Callum Hudson-Odoi omitted from Ghana's provisional squad for World Cup

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

On-loan Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi's hopes of representing Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to an end after he was omitted from the provisional list.

The 22-year-old was not named in the 55-man list by Ghana coach Otto Addo who released the squad on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Hudson-Odoi has already played three times for England but the new FIFA rules mean that if those appearances happen before a player is 21, which is the case with Hudson-Odoi, he can switch allegiance.

He has been one of the consistent performers at Bayer Leverkusen, making 13 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing one assist in the process.

Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.



